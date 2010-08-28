Avtar Singh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57805a61-f2ef-409b-8a54-64375c8126de
Avtar Singh Tracks
Sort by
Ram Liya Hai Mol
Avtar Singh
Ram Liya Hai Mol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ram Liya Hai Mol
Last played on
Khojte Badbhagi
Avtar Singh
Khojte Badbhagi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khojte Badbhagi
Last played on
Ram Ram Bol Ram Ram
Avtar Singh
Ram Ram Bol Ram Ram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ram Ram Bol Ram Ram
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 42 - All-night concert of music from India
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3d9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-28T17:06:12
28
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 42 - All-night concert of music from India
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist