VaultsFormed 30 August 2013. Disbanded 25 May 2017
Vaults
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03841vr.jpg
2013-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/577f9388-d382-4fd4-804c-e58e8527928b
Vaults Biography (Wikipedia)
Vaults was a British electronica band from London, United Kingdom, composed of Blythe Pepino, Barney Freeman, and Ben Vella.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vaults Tracks
Sort by
One Day I'll Fly Away
Vaults
One Day I'll Fly Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
One Day I'll Fly Away
Last played on
All Four Walls (feat. Vaults)
Gorgon City
All Four Walls (feat. Vaults)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03p25t4.jpglink
All Four Walls (feat. Vaults)
Last played on
Lifespan
Vaults
Lifespan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Lifespan
Last played on
Premonitions
Vaults
Premonitions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Blame (Vaults Remix)
Bastille
Blame (Vaults Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br74f.jpglink
Blame (Vaults Remix)
Last played on
Poison
Vaults
Poison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Poison
Hurricane
Vaults
Hurricane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Bloodflow
Vaults
Bloodflow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Midnight River
Vaults
Midnight River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044zqqm.jpglink
Midnight River
Last played on
Cry No More
Vaults
Cry No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwbjh.jpglink
Cry No More
Last played on
One Last Night
Vaults
One Last Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
One Last Night
Last played on
Hurricane (Feed Me Remix)
Vaults
Hurricane (Feed Me Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Hurricane (Feed Me Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Hurricane (VONDA7 Remix)
Vaults
Hurricane (VONDA7 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
Hurricane (VONDA7 Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
One Day I'll Fly Away (KDA Remix)
Vaults
One Day I'll Fly Away (KDA Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841vr.jpglink
One Day I'll Fly Away (KDA Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Vaults
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Vaults
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jzc8
BBC Studios
2016-01-15T17:17:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jvjbx.jpg
15
Jan
2016
BBC Music Introducing: Vaults
12:00
BBC Studios
BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation at CMJ 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec4v2m/acts/a53rn3
Rough Trade NYC
2015-10-15T17:17:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035l23p.jpg
15
Oct
2015
BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation at CMJ 2015
Rough Trade NYC
Vaults Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist