Chad Kimball (born September 2, 1976) is a Tony nominated American theater actor. Kimball was raised in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Boston Conservatory with a BFA in acting in 1999. After moving to New York City, he was hired for the Broadway musical, The Civil War, joining the show 3 weeks before it closed. He was in the Off-Broadway revival of Godspell (2000) and the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods (2002) as Milky-White the cow. He appeared in the Broadway musicals Lennon and Good Vibrations in 2005. Kimball originated the lead role in the musical Memphis at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2008, and starred in the role in the Broadway production until fall 2011.

In regional theatre, he has appeared as Anthony in Sweeney Todd at the Signature Theatre (1999), "Baby" at The Papermill Playhouse, Millburn, New Jersey (2004), and Michael John LaChiusa's "Little Fish" in 2007 at the Blank Theatre, Los Angeles.

In July 2011, it was announced that Kimball would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from Memphis due to nerve damage sustained during a performance Kimball's last performance as Huey Calhoun in Memphis took place on October 23, 2011 and was replaced by Adam Pascal. In the role, Kimball was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Kimball appears in the filmed version of Memphis, Memphis: Direct from Broadway by Broadway Worldwide.