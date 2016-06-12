Iwona SobotkaBorn 19 October 1981
Iwona Sobotka
1981-10-19
Iwona Sobotka Biography (Wikipedia)
Iwona Sobotka (born in Mława, October 19, 1981) is a Polish soprano and Grand Prix Winner of the Queen Elizabeth Music Competition.
Iwona Sobotka Tracks
Six Songs to Words by Halina Poswiatowska Op 14
Dariusz Przybylski, Daniel Brylewski & Iwona Sobotka
Six Songs to Words by Halina Poswiatowska Op 14
Six Songs to Words by Halina Poswiatowska Op 14
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - Act 5 excerpts
Charles‐François Gounod
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - Act 5 excerpts
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - Act 5 excerpts
Orchestra
Last played on
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - excerpts Acts 1 & 2
Charles‐François Gounod
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - excerpts Acts 1 & 2
Romeo et Juliette - opera in 5 acts - excerpts Acts 1 & 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
2016-05-08T17:07:27
8
May
2016
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
2016-05-07T17:07:27
7
May
2016
BBC Singers in Taiwan
National Theater and Concert Hall, Taipei
