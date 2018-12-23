Stephen Farr is a British organist who until 2014 was Director of Music at Corpus Christi College, Cambridge. He studied with Robert Munns and David Sanger in London and Cambridge. He also received tuition from Piet Kee in Haarlem and Hans Fagius in Copenhagen, and as a student was the recipient of grants from the Countess of Munster Musical Trust and the Worshipful Company of Musicians (W.T. Best Scholarship).[citation needed]

His secondary education was at Eltham College, after which, in 1984, he became Organ Scholar of Clare College, Cambridge, where he obtained a double first in Music and a master's degree in Musicology. Sub-organist posts at Christ Church, Oxford and Winchester Cathedral preceded his appointment as Organist and Master of the Choristers of Guildford Cathedral, a post which he held from 1999 until 2007.

Stephen Farr now pursues an active freelance career, teaching in Oxford, directing the professional choir and general musical programme of St Paul's Church Knightsbridge in London, and performing as a soloist and ensemble player in the UK and abroad. He is also the Director of Chapel Music at Worcester College, Oxford. He won the Royal College of Organists Performer of the Year Competition in 1988 and further prizes at the international competitions in Odense, St Albans and Paisley.