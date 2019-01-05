Neil SedakaBorn 13 March 1939
Neil Sedaka
1939-03-13
Neil Sedaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Sedaka (born March 13, 1939) is an American pop singer, pianist, composer and record producer. Since his music career began in 1957 as a short-lived founding member of the Tokens, he has sold millions of records as an artist and has written or co-written over 500 songs for himself and others, collaborating mostly with lyricists Howard Greenfield and Phil Cody.
Neil Sedaka Performances & Interviews
A young Neil Sedaka talks about composing "75 ballads" in a rare archive interview
Neil Sedaka on learning the piano, and we hear an interview from when Neil was just 16.
A young Neil Sedaka talks about composing "75 ballads" in a rare archive interview
Neil Sedaka inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Radio 2 listener Christine Tietjen in Chelmsford nominates Neil Sedaka for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Neil Sedaka inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Neil Sedaka Tracks
Our Last Song Together
Neil Sedaka
Our Last Song Together
Our Last Song Together
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Neil Sedaka
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
Breaking Up Is Hard to Do
The Queen of 1964
Neil Sedaka
The Queen of 1964
The Queen of 1964
Calendar Girl
Neil Sedaka
Calendar Girl
Calendar Girl
Next Door to an Angel
Neil Sedaka
Next Door to an Angel
Next Door to an Angel
Oh Carol
Neil Sedaka
Oh Carol
Oh Carol
Laughter in the Rain
Neil Sedaka
Laughter in the Rain
Laughter in the Rain
The Hungry Years
Neil Sedaka
The Hungry Years
The Hungry Years
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
Neil Sedaka
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen
I Go Ape
Neil Sedaka
I Go Ape
I Go Ape
I Aint Hurting No More
Neil Sedaka
I Aint Hurting No More
I Aint Hurting No More
The Other Side of Me
Neil Sedaka
The Other Side of Me
The Other Side of Me
