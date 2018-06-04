Norma ProcterBorn 15 February 1928
Norma Procter
1928-02-15
Norma Procter Tracks
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
Spring Symphony (Out on the lawn I lie in bed)
Orchestra
'O rest in the Lord', from Elijah
Felix Mendelssohn
'O rest in the Lord', from Elijah
'O rest in the Lord', from Elijah
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
"He shall feed his flock" (from Messiah)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1974
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-14T17:00:02
14
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-09T17:00:02
9
Sep
1974
Proms 1971: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-19T17:00:02
19
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-16T17:00:02
16
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 10 - Arthur Bliss Eightieth Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-02T17:00:02
2
Aug
1971
