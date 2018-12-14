The Magpie SaluteRich Robinson and friends with ex- Black Crowes members. Formed 6 October 2016
The Magpie Salute
The Magpie Salute Biography (Wikipedia)
The Magpie Salute is an American rock band formed in 2016 by former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson. The band also includes former Black Crowes members Marc Ford and Sven Pipien as well as Rich Robinson band members Matt Slocum and Joe Magistro.
The Magpie Salute Tracks
For The Wind
For The Wind
For The Wind
Send me An Omen
Send me An Omen
