Jai Rodriguez
Born 22 June 1979
Jai Rodriguez
1979-06-22
Jai Rodriguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Jai Rodriguez is an American actor and musician best known as the culture guide on the Bravo network's Emmy-winning American reality television program Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. He has also co-authored a book with the other Queer Eye hosts. Rodriguez starred as Geoffrey in the ABC sitcom Malibu Country from 2012 to 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
