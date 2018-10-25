Geraldine McGreevy
Geraldine McGreevy Tracks
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Gabriel Fauré
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Automne (3 Songs, Op.18)
Sechs Lieder aus Jucunde, Op.23: No.2 An einem lichten Morgen
Clara Schumann
Sechs Lieder aus Jucunde, Op.23: No.2 An einem lichten Morgen
Sechs Lieder aus Jucunde, Op.23: No.2 An einem lichten Morgen
Lullaby,
William Byrd
Lullaby,
Lullaby,
Ensemble
Susanna fair
William Byrd
Susanna fair
Susanna fair
Ensemble
La fée aux chansons Op 27 no 2
Geraldine McGreevy
La fée aux chansons Op 27 no 2
La fée aux chansons Op 27 no 2
Giustino - opera in 3 acts RV.717 - Act 2
Antonio Vivaldi
Giustino - opera in 3 acts RV.717 - Act 2
Giustino - opera in 3 acts RV.717 - Act 2
Rahoon for voice and piano
E.J. Moeran, John Talbot & Geraldine McGreevy
Rahoon for voice and piano
Rahoon for voice and piano
Composer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-18T17:58:37
18
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-19T17:58:37
19
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-03T17:58:37
3
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
