Nivek Ogre (born Kevin Graham Ogilvie December 5, 1962) is a Canadian musician, performance artist and actor best known as a founding member of the industrial music group Skinny Puppy. Since that band featured another Kevin (Crompton, a.k.a. cEvin Key) and was produced by another Ogilvie (Dave, a.k.a. Rave), Ogre's alias was practical as well as theatrical. Since 1982, he has served as Skinny Puppy's primary lyricist and vocalist, occasionally providing instrumentation and samples. Ogre's charismatic personality, guttural vocals and use of costumes, props, and fake blood on stage helped to expand Skinny Puppy's fanbase and has inspired numerous other musicians.

He is also a member of the electronic music group ohGr, which he founded along with longtime collaborator Mark Walk. Originally named W.E.L.T., ohGr has released five studio albums since 2001, three of which have placed on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Ogre has also been involved with several other musicians and acts including the Al Jourgensen bands Ministry and Revolting Cocks, Pigface and Rx with Martin Atkins, and KMFDM.