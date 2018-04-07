King PleasureBorn 24 March 1922. Died 21 March 1981
King Pleasure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5776a0f9-2b45-4b4f-81ba-ffa1f215d7e6
King Pleasure Biography (Wikipedia)
King Pleasure (March 24, 1922 – March 21, 1982) was a jazz vocalist and an early master of vocalese, where a singer sings words to a famous instrumental solo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Pleasure Tracks
Sort by
I'm in the Mood for Love
King Pleasure
I'm in the Mood for Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm in the Mood for Love
Last played on
Parker's Mood
King Pleasure
Parker's Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parker's Mood
Last played on
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
King Pleasure
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
Last played on
Parker's Mood (feat. John Lewis, Percy Heath & Kenny Clarke)
King Pleasure
Parker's Mood (feat. John Lewis, Percy Heath & Kenny Clarke)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parker's Mood (feat. John Lewis, Percy Heath & Kenny Clarke)
Last played on
(Moody's Mood For Love) I'm In The Mood For Love
King Pleasure
(Moody's Mood For Love) I'm In The Mood For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hj541.pnglink
(Moody's Mood For Love) I'm In The Mood For Love
Last played on
I'm In The Mood For Love
King Pleasure
I'm In The Mood For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1tw.jpglink
I'm In The Mood For Love
Last played on
Exclamation Blues
King Pleasure
Exclamation Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exclamation Blues
Last played on
The New Symphony Sid
King Pleasure
The New Symphony Sid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Symphony Sid
Last played on
Red Top
King Pleasure
Red Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Top
Last played on
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
King Pleasure
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpin' With Symphony Sid
Last played on
Jump For Joy
King Pleasure
Jump For Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump For Joy
Last played on
Wake It Up Baby
King Pleasure
Wake It Up Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake It Up Baby
Last played on
Moody's Mood For Love
King Pleasure
Moody's Mood For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moody's Mood For Love
Last played on
Everybody Get Together
King Pleasure
Everybody Get Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Get Together
Last played on
You're Crying
Quincy Jones
You're Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m9nvv.jpglink
You're Crying
Last played on
King Pleasure Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist