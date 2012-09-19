Buddhadev Das GuptaBorn 1 February 1933. Died 15 January 2018
Buddhadev Das Gupta
1933-02-01
Buddhadev Das Gupta Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddhadev Dasgupta (1 February 1933 – 15 January 2018) was an Indian classical musician who played the sarod. He used to reside in Kolkata, India. He was one of the artists featured in Nimbus Records' The Raga Guide.
Buddhadev Das Gupta Tracks
Se Kon Boner Horin
