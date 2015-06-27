Martin MatalonArgentinian composer and musician. Born 1958
Martin Matalon
1958
Martin Matalon Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Matalon (born Buenos Aires in 1958) is an Argentine composer and musician, and recipient of the 2005 Grand Prix des Lycéens and 2001 Prix de L'Institut de France Académie des Beaux Arts. He was a student of music during his early life, attending both Boston Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School of Music.
Martin Matalon Tracks
Traces XI
Uwe Dierksen (tenor trombone), Max Bruckert (electronics) & Martin Matalon
Traces XI
Traces XI
Performer
Last played on
