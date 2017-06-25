Hendon BandOf The Salvation Army. Formed 1885
Hendon Band
1885
Hendon Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hendon Band of The Salvation Army is a non-professional Christian brass band that forms part of the Hendon Corps, a Salvation Army church in Hendon, a suburb of North West London, England. The band was founded in 1885.
Hendon Band Tracks
God Has Healed
Hendon Band
God Has Healed
God Has Healed
IN THE LOVE OF JESUS
Hendon Band
IN THE LOVE OF JESUS
IN THE LOVE OF JESUS
PRAISING
Hendon Band
PRAISING
PRAISING
Change Partners
Hendon Band
Change Partners
Change Partners
Cute
Hendon Band
Cute
Cute
Prayer of Childhood
Hendon Band
Prayer of Childhood
Prayer of Childhood
Music for the Royal Fireworks: Rejoicing
Hendon Band
Music for the Royal Fireworks: Rejoicing
Flourish
Hendon Band
Flourish
Flourish
Hendon Band Links
