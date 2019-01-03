Hamsika Iyer
Hamsika Iyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamsika Iyer is an Indian singer based in Mumbai. She is a regular voice with ad world jingles and Marathi tele-serials, and has sung songs in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali movies.
Chammak Challo
Akon
Chammak Challo
Chammak Challo
Kajra Mohobbat Wala (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Coldcut x On-U-Sound
Kajra Mohobbat Wala (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Kajra Mohobbat Wala (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Performer
Lonely
Himesh Reshammiya
Lonely
Lonely
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
Talvin Singh
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
Featured Artist
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Talvin Singh
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
1234 Get On The Dance Floor
Vishal Dadlani
1234 Get On The Dance Floor
1234 Get On The Dance Floor
