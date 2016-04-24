Ilona SekaczBorn 6 April 1948
Ilona Sekacz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/576d7d94-f9a8-4af1-93b1-a15391ce48ca
Ilona Sekacz Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilona Sekacz (Born 6 April 1948 in Blackpool, Lancashire, England) is a British composer of concert, film, television and theatre music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ilona Sekacz Tracks
Sort by
A Plague of All Cowards
Ilona Sekacz
A Plague of All Cowards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Plague of All Cowards
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Ilona Sekacz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist