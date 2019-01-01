Dual CoreNerdcore duo
Dual Core
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/576aa78a-d1af-495b-8d9b-f6d31f70920a
Dual Core Biography (Wikipedia)
Dual Core is a hip hop duo composed of American rapper int eighty (David Martinjak) and British producer c64 (Chris Hunger). Their music is often categorised as nerdcore (a subgenre of hip hop music).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dual Core Tracks
Sort by
Dual Core Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist