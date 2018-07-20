BorisJapanese experimental doom/sludge/drone/psych/metal band. Formed 1992
Boris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03b039w.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57652bf8-cfe8-42e7-b9a7-5572a7080d8d
Boris Biography (Wikipedia)
Boris (ボリス Borisu) is a Japanese experimental band formed in 1992 in Tokyo and composed of drummer Atsuo Mizuno, guitarist/bassist Takeshi Ohtani and guitarist/keyboardist Wata. All three members participate in vocal performance. The band is named after a song of the same name on the Melvins' 1991 album Bullhead. Their debut album Absolutego was released in 1996 on their own record label Fangs Anal Satan, followed by 24 more studio albums (as well as a number of EPs, singles and collaborative albums) on various labels around the world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boris Tracks
Sort by
Fuzzy Reactor
Boris
Fuzzy Reactor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Fuzzy Reactor
Last played on
Ano Onna No Onryou
Boris
Ano Onna No Onryou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Ano Onna No Onryou
Last played on
Pink
Boris
Pink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Pink
Last played on
Heavy Rock Industry
Boris
Heavy Rock Industry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Heavy Rock Industry
Last played on
Farewell
Boris
Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yyrgd.jpglink
Farewell
Last played on
Akuma No Kuma
Sunn O))) & Boris
Akuma No Kuma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Akuma No Kuma
Performer
Etna
Sunn O))) & Boris
Etna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Etna
Performer
The Sinking Belle (Blue Sheep)
Sunn O)))
The Sinking Belle (Blue Sheep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
The Sinking Belle (Blue Sheep)
Make You Do
Boris
Make You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Make You Do
Last played on
Naki Kyoku
Boris
Naki Kyoku
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Naki Kyoku
Last played on
Akuma No Uta
Boris
Akuma No Uta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Akuma No Uta
Last played on
Blood Swamp
Sunn O)))
Blood Swamp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Blood Swamp
Last played on
Quicksilver
Boris
Quicksilver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Quicksilver
Last played on
Statement
Boris
Statement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Statement
Last played on
Spoon
Boris
Spoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b039w.jpglink
Spoon
Last played on
Boris Links
Back to artist