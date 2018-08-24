Tony BrockBorn 31 March 1954
Tony Brock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5765062d-a53e-4d24-828b-9dedbbde1fc4
Tony Brock Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Brock (born 31 March 1954 in Poole, Dorset, England) is a British rock drummer, who is best known as the drummer and occasional vocalist for the English group The Babys.
He was originally a drummer for Spontaneous Combustion. Through his tenure with The Babys, he enjoyed the respect of his fellow musicians and has since accompanied Rod Stewart, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Barnes and Elton John.
Several clips exist of his explosive drumming solos during Rod Stewart and Jimmy Barnes concerts.
He now has his own studio and specialises in engineering and production.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Brock Tracks
Sort by
Tonight I'm Yours
Carmine Appice
Tonight I'm Yours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjf5.jpglink
Tonight I'm Yours
Last played on
Back to artist