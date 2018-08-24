Tony Brock (born 31 March 1954 in Poole, Dorset, England) is a British rock drummer, who is best known as the drummer and occasional vocalist for the English group The Babys.

He was originally a drummer for Spontaneous Combustion. Through his tenure with The Babys, he enjoyed the respect of his fellow musicians and has since accompanied Rod Stewart, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Barnes and Elton John.

Several clips exist of his explosive drumming solos during Rod Stewart and Jimmy Barnes concerts.

He now has his own studio and specialises in engineering and production.