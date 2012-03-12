Michael HossackBorn 17 October 1946. Died 12 March 2012
Michael Hossack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-10-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5762eef1-a3cf-4173-846f-54fc54585daf
Michael Hossack Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Joseph Hossack (October 17, 1946 – March 12, 2012) was a drummer for the band The Doobie Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Hossack Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist