The Mighty TwoFormed 1972
The Mighty Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/576275aa-0b7b-4563-9a51-298564269fc5
The Mighty Two Tracks
Sort by
Hully Gully Rock
The Mighty Two
Hully Gully Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hully Gully Rock
Last played on
Treasure Dub
The Mighty Two
Treasure Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treasure Dub
Last played on
I'm not ashamed version
The Mighty Two
I'm not ashamed version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm not ashamed version
Last played on
Jah Did It (War Is Over Dub)
The Mighty Two
Jah Did It (War Is Over Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Did It (War Is Over Dub)
Last played on
Throw it Joe
The Mighty Two
Throw it Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw it Joe
Last played on
Fulfilment
The Mighty Two
Fulfilment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fulfilment
Last played on
The Mighty Two Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist