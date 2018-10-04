Geoffrey ParsonsPianist. Born 15 June 1929. Died 26 January 1995
Geoffrey Parsons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/575f99fa-81a8-48ee-b27d-92ca62c32b2e
Geoffrey Parsons Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Penwill Parsons AO OBE (15 June 1929 – 26 January 1995) was an Australian pianist, most particularly notable as an accompanist to singers and instrumentalists. After the retirement of Gerald Moore, he was generally considered the world's finest and most sympathetic accompanist of lieder singers, "elevating the role of the accompanist to new heights with his musicality, authority and quiet strength of playing".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geoffrey Parsons Tracks
Sort by
In Summertime on Bredon
Graham Peel
In Summertime on Bredon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Summertime on Bredon
Last played on
Ständchen, D 889
Franz Schubert
Ständchen, D 889
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ständchen, D 889
Last played on
Heidenroslein
Franz Schubert
Heidenroslein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Heidenroslein
Last played on
An die Musik
Franz Schubert
An die Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An die Musik
Last played on
All' mein Gedanken, Op. 21 No. 1
Richard Strauss
All' mein Gedanken, Op. 21 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
All' mein Gedanken, Op. 21 No. 1
Last played on
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D 550
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle, D 550
Last played on
Ständchen, Op. 17 No. 2
Richard Strauss
Ständchen, Op. 17 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Ständchen, Op. 17 No. 2
Last played on
Von waldbekränzte Höhe, Op 57 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Von waldbekränzte Höhe, Op 57 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Von waldbekränzte Höhe, Op 57 No 1
Last played on
Wohin? (Die schöne Müllerin)
Franz Schubert
Wohin? (Die schöne Müllerin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Wohin? (Die schöne Müllerin)
Last played on
The Cricketers of Hambledon
Peter Warlock
The Cricketers of Hambledon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
The Cricketers of Hambledon
Conductor
Last played on
Am Feierabend; Der Neugierige; Ungeduld (Die schöne Müllerin)
Franz Schubert
Am Feierabend; Der Neugierige; Ungeduld (Die schöne Müllerin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Am Feierabend; Der Neugierige; Ungeduld (Die schöne Müllerin)
Last played on
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D 774
Franz Schubert
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D 774
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Auf dem Wasser zu singen, D 774
Performer
Last played on
Il Poveretto
Geoffrey Parsons, Giuseppe Verdi, Margaret Price & S. Manfredo Maggioni
Il Poveretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Il Poveretto
Performer
Last played on
Morike Lieder: No.23; Auf ein altes Bild
Hugo Wolf
Morike Lieder: No.23; Auf ein altes Bild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Morike Lieder: No.23; Auf ein altes Bild
Last played on
La belle voyageuse (Irlande)
Geoffrey Parsons
La belle voyageuse (Irlande)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
La belle voyageuse (Irlande)
Last played on
Der Tod und das Mädchen, D 531
Geoffrey Parsons
Der Tod und das Mädchen, D 531
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Tod und das Mädchen, D 531
Last played on
Zapateado, Op. 23 No. 2
Geoffrey Parsons
Zapateado, Op. 23 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc1.jpglink
Zapateado, Op. 23 No. 2
Last played on
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
Geoffrey Parsons
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255py8.jpglink
Ave Maria, D839, 'Ellens Gesang III'
Last played on
Der Tod und das Madchen D.531
Christa Ludwig
Der Tod und das Madchen D.531
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Tod und das Madchen D.531
Last played on
Ave Maria
Barbara Bonney
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255py8.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Back to artist