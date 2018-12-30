Buddy MilesBorn 5 September 1947. Died 26 February 2008
Buddy Miles
1947-09-05
Buddy Miles Biography (Wikipedia)
George Allen "Buddy" Miles Jr. (September 5, 1947 – February 26, 2008), was an American rock drummer, vocalist, composer, and producer. He was a founding member of The Electric Flag (1967), a member of Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsys (1969–1970), founder and leader of the Buddy Miles Express and later, the Buddy Miles Band. In addition to Jimi Hendrix, Miles played and recorded with Carlos Santana, Mike Bloomfield, and others. In a lighter vein, he sang lead vocals on the popular "California Raisins" claymation TV commercials and recorded two California Raisins R&B albums.
Buddy Miles Tracks
I'm Just A Kiss Away
I'm Just A Kiss Away
What Does It Take To Win Your Love
Got To Find Ms Right
Got To Find Ms Right
Memphis Train
Memphis Train
I Still Love You, Anyway
I Still Love You, Anyway
Them Changes
Them Changes
The Segment
The Segment
Down By The River
Down By The River
69 Freedom Special
69 Freedom Special
What Does It Take
What Does It Take
Shaking Hands
Shaking Hands
Changes (feat. Buddy Miles)
Changes (feat. Buddy Miles)
Baby Don't Stop (Sit on the Rock)
Baby Don't Stop (Sit on the Rock)
