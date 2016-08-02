Byron Fulcher (born 1970) is Principal Trombone with the Philharmonia Orchestra and the London Sinfonietta. In addition he is Professor of Trombone at the Royal College of Music.

Byron was born and grew up in Cornwall, started playing trombone aged 9 and went on to study with Denis Wick. During 1988-1992 he studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where he studied with Eric Crees.

In 1989 Byron performed the British premiere of Ranki's 'Tales of Father Goose' and since then has performed the Gordon Jacob and Launy Grondahl trombone concerti in London and the Ferdinand David 'Concertino' in Peru with the Lima Symphony Orchestra. In 2006 he performed the Derek Bourgeois Trombone Concerto with the RAF Central Band.

In 1991 Byron made it to the final of the Shell LSO Scholarship competition where he played a concerto in the Barbican Centre with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Byron has also performed at the International Trombone Festival in Helsinki, Finland (2003) and Birmingham, UK (2006).