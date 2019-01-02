Michael McGoldrickBorn 1971
Michael McGoldrick
1971
Michael McGoldrick Biography
Michael McGoldrick (born 26 November 1971, Manchester, England) is a folk musician who plays Irish flute, uilleann pipes, low whistle and bodhran. He also plays other instruments such as acoustic guitar cittern and mandolin on some of his tracks.
Michael McGoldrick Tracks
Calum's Road
Jim Murray
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
Frankie Gavin
Spike Island Lassies/Skyedance/Merry Harrier's Reel/Lady Gordon's
Michael McGoldrick
Michael McGoldrick
Sharon Shannon
Stone of Destiny
Michael McGoldrick
Trip To Nova Scotia / The Big Fiddle / Baddeck Bay
Michael McGoldrick
Michael McGoldrick
The Sporting Days Of Easter / The Crosses Of Annagh / Sporting Nell
Michael McGoldrick
Donald Shaw
Hip Agus Hop
Michael McGoldrick
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
Sharon Shannon
Black Swan On The Turlough
Michael McGoldrick
Bakanoba (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
Michael McGoldrick
Trip To Novia Scotia
Michael McGoldrick
Calums Road
Sharon Shannon
Glenuig Bay- Corchran's Mill/The Road to Corrandulla/Glenuig Bay
Michael McGoldrick
Sharon Shannon
The Wishing Tree / The Retirement Reel / Dearne Valley Reel
John Doyle
James Brown's March / Noon Lassies
Michael McGoldrick
The Bucks Of Oranmore/King Of The Pipers
Frankie Gavin
Road To Taynuilt
Michael McGoldrick
Freefallin' Reels: If You Go First / Frankies / Freefalling
Michael McGoldrick
Michael McGoldrick
Mackeral & Tatties
Michael McGoldrick
Five and Drive & View from the Reek
Michael McGoldrick
Michael McGoldrick
Amhran An Bha / Helvic Head / Happydaze / The Desert Road
Michael McGoldrick
