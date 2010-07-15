Daddy KevBorn 1974
Kevin Marques Moo (born 1974), better known by his stage name Daddy Kev, is a Grammy-nominated mixer, mastering engineer and producer from Los Angeles, California. He is the owner of Alpha Pup Records and founder of Low End Theory. He has produced tracks for rappers such as Awol One, Busdriver, Sage Francis, and Subtitle. He is one half of the duo Reefer along with Nicholas Thorburn of Islands.
Pitchfork Media describes him as "one of the Los Angeles underground's most visionary producers... His style exemplifies the steady bleeding of hip-hop culture into the more highbrow aspects of art."
