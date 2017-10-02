The Preatures are an Australian band from Sydney. The band was formed in 2010 and features Isabella 'Izzi' Manfredi on vocals/keyboards, Jack Moffitt (guitar), Thomas Champion (bass) and Luke Davison (drums). Gideon Bensen was a member of the band until 2016. In 2013, the band won the Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song "Is This How You Feel?".