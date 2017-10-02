The PreaturesFormed 2010
The Preatures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01jtlbg.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57559d96-c662-4a92-8a80-68d3ec4de003
The Preatures Biography (Wikipedia)
The Preatures are an Australian band from Sydney. The band was formed in 2010 and features Isabella 'Izzi' Manfredi on vocals/keyboards, Jack Moffitt (guitar), Thomas Champion (bass) and Luke Davison (drums). Gideon Bensen was a member of the band until 2016. In 2013, the band won the Vanda & Young Songwriting Competition with their song "Is This How You Feel?".
The Preatures Tracks
Yanada
The Preatures
Yanada
Yanada
Something New
The Preatures
Something New
Something New
Girlhood
The Preatures
Girlhood
Girlhood
Better Than It Ever Could Be
The Preatures
Better Than It Ever Could Be
Better Than It Ever Could Be
Somebody's Talking
The Preatures
Somebody's Talking
Somebody's Talking
Is This How You Feel?
The Preatures
Is This How You Feel?
Is This How You Feel?
Manic Baby
The Preatures
Manic Baby
Manic Baby
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T16:59:42
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
