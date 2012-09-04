Citizen FishFormed 1989
Citizen Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5752ebdf-9a18-4935-84ee-03c613d7bf5a
Citizen Fish Biography (Wikipedia)
Citizen Fish is an English punk rock band that has been active since 1990 and shares members with Subhumans. Citizen Fish often eschews the raw political statements and nihilistic viewpoint of the former, instead focusing on issues of social alienation and human interaction, viewed through a more optimistic lens. Both bands deal with themes such as anti-consumerism and vegetarianism.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Citizen Fish Tracks
Sort by
HD Riot
Citizen Fish
HD Riot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HD Riot
Last played on
Wake Up
Citizen Fish
Wake Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Up
Last played on
Citizen Fish Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist