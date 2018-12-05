Richard ShephardUK church music composer. Born 1949
Richard Shephard
1949
Richard Shephard Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Shephard MBE, DL, FRSCM (b. 1949) is a composer, former educator, and Director of Development and Chamberlain of York Minster. He is acclaimed as one of the most significant composers of church music today.
Richard Shephard Tracks
Eternal light
Richard Shephard
Eternal light
Eternal light
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Richard Shephard
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Ye choirs of Jerusalem
Last played on
Alleluia. Today a star led the wise men
Salisbury Cathedral Choir
Alleluia. Today a star led the wise men
Alleluia. Today a star led the wise men
Last played on
The Secret of Christ
Southwell Minster Choir & Richard Shephard
The Secret of Christ
The Secret of Christ
Performer
Last played on
Jesu, dulcis memoria
Richard Shephard
Jesu, dulcis memoria
Jesu, dulcis memoria
Last played on
Out of the Stillness
Richard Shephard
Out of the Stillness
Out of the Stillness
Last played on
