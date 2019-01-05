MahaliaEnglish alt-R&B/soul singer/songwriter. Born 1 May 1998
Mahalia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05bxzj3.jpg
1998-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5751a689-8b70-4ba0-a9e6-f8a10f4f8531
Mahalia Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahalia Burkmar, better known by the stage name Mahalia, is an English singer, songwriter and actress, based in Birmingham. Mahalia has released a couple of EPs and an album, Diary Of Me (2016). She acted in the film Brotherhood (2016).
Mahalia Performances & Interviews
Mahalia - Proud Of Me (Biggest Weekend 2017)
2018-12-07
Mahalia performs on the BBC Music Introducing Stage at Swansea.
Mahalia - Proud Of Me (Biggest Weekend 2017)
Mahalia - Proud of Me on BBC Radio 1
2018-03-09
Mahalia - Proud of Me is the Introducing Track of the Week on Radio 1.
Mahalia - Proud of Me on BBC Radio 1
Mahalia - Sober
2018-01-08
Official music video for Sober by Mahalia.
Mahalia - Sober
Mahalia is Hot For 2018
2018-01-08
Get to know Mahalia, a singer-songwriter from Leicester who is Hot For 2018.
Mahalia is Hot For 2018
On The Playlist: Mahalia - Sober
2017-08-25
On The Playlist: Mahalia - Sober
"I am a drunk texter. It's not good!" Mahalia tells Ace about 'Sober' and gives an amazing acoustic performance
2017-07-20
Mahalia tells Ace about how drunk texting inspired her beautiful debut single 'Sober' and gives an amazing stripped back acoustic performance.
"I am a drunk texter. It's not good!" Mahalia tells Ace about 'Sober' and gives an amazing acoustic performance
Mahalia Tracks
One Night Only
Mahalia
One Night Only
One Night Only
Last played on
Proud Of Me (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 5th Apr 2018)
Mahalia
Proud Of Me (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 5th Apr 2018)
I Wish I Missed My Ex
Mahalia
I Wish I Missed My Ex
I Wish I Missed My Ex
Last played on
17
Mahalia
17
17
Last played on
Sober
Mahalia
Sober
Sober
Last played on
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
Mahalia
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
Kevin's Heart/I Don't Wanna Know (1Xtra Live Lounge, 15 Aug 2018)
Mahalia
Kevin's Heart/I Don't Wanna Know (1Xtra Live Lounge, 15 Aug 2018)
I Wish I Missed My Ex (1Xtra Live Lounge, 15 Aug 2018)
Mahalia
I Wish I Missed My Ex (1Xtra Live Lounge, 15 Aug 2018)
Surprise Me
Mahalia
Surprise Me
Surprise Me
Last played on
Cranes In The Sky (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 5th Apr 2018)
Mahalia
Cranes In The Sky (1Xtra Spotlight Session, 5th Apr 2018)
Playlists featuring Mahalia
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/ad9hp6
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T17:57:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068dgkl.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
