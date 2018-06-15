Turner LaytonBorn 2 July 1894. Died 6 February 1978
Turner Layton
1894-07-02
Turner Layton Biography (Wikipedia)
Turner Layton (July 2, 1894 – February 6, 1978), born John Turner Layton, Jr., was an African-American songwriter, singer and pianist. He frequently worked with Henry Creamer.
Turner Layton Tracks
Pennies From Heaven
Deep Purple
After you've gone
Ensemble
Question And Answer
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Question And Answer
As time goes by
These foolish things
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
My Blue Heavenn
Little Old Lady
Love's Old Sweet Song
Transatlantic Lullaby
Caroline
Christopher Robin is Saying his Prayers
Turner Layton Links
