Henriette ReniéBorn 18 September 1875. Died 1 March 1956
Henriette Renié
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1875-09-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/574ce33b-4d82-405d-b1cd-798740ba0e60
Henriette Renié Biography (Wikipedia)
Henriette Renié (18 September 1875 – 1 March 1956) was a French harpist and composer who is known for her many original compositions and transcriptions, as well as codifying a method for harp that is still used today. She was a musical prodigy who excelled in harp performance from a young age, advancing through her training rapidly and receiving several prestigious awards in her youth. She was an exceptional instructor and contributed to the success of many students. She gained prominence as a woman in an era where fame was socially unacceptable for women. Her devotion to her religion, her family, her students, and her music has continued to influence and inspire musicians for decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henriette Renié Tracks
Sort by
Harp Concerto (4th mvt)
Henriette Renié
Harp Concerto (4th mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harp Concerto (4th mvt)
Last played on
Danse des Lutins
Henriette Renié
Danse des Lutins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncwn0.jpglink
Danse des Lutins
Last played on
Harp Concerto in C minor (2nd mvt)
Henriette Renié
Harp Concerto in C minor (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harp Concerto in C minor (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Au bord du Ruisseau (On the banks of a stream)
Henriette Renié
Au bord du Ruisseau (On the banks of a stream)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Au bord du Ruisseau (On the banks of a stream)
Last played on
Liebestraume No. 3
Franz Liszt
Liebestraume No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Liebestraume No. 3
Last played on
Cadenza and Finale from Pièce Symphonique
Richard Allen
Cadenza and Finale from Pièce Symphonique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cadenza and Finale from Pièce Symphonique
Last played on
Pièce Symphonique - Episode I
Richard Allen
Pièce Symphonique - Episode I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pièce Symphonique - Episode I
Last played on
Henriette Renié Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist