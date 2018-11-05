Manuel & His Music of the MountainsBorn 4 September 1917. Died 8 July 1991
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wkd8z.jpg
1917-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/574b3e7f-5791-4b64-a457-d3140438d6ca
Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Love (4 September 1917 – 8 July 1991), known as Geoff Love, was a prolific British arranger and composer of easy listening and pop versions of film themes. He became famous in the late 1950s, playing under the pseudonym of Manuel and The Music of The Mountains.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Concierto De Aranjuez
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Concierto De Aranjuez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Concierto De Aranjuez
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Autumn Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Autumn Leaves
Last played on
Y Viva España
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Y Viva España
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Y Viva España
Last played on
Never On Sunday
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Never On Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Never On Sunday
Last played on
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
Geoff Love
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
Last played on
Rodrigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Rodrigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Rodrigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
Last played on
The Honeymoon Song
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
The Honeymoon Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
The Honeymoon Song
Last played on
Blue Tango
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Blue Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Blue Tango
Last played on
Island In The Sun
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Island In The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Island In The Sun
Last played on
The Girl From Ipanema
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
The Girl From Ipanema
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
The Girl From Ipanema
Last played on
White Rose of Athens
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
White Rose of Athens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
White Rose of Athens
Last played on
Moonlight Fiesta
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Moonlight Fiesta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Moonlight Fiesta
Last played on
Anna
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Anna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Anna
Last played on
Rodruigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Rodruigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Rodruigo's Guitar Concerto De Aranjuez
Performer
Last played on
Anna
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
Anna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anna
Last played on
El Condor Pasa
Manuel & His Music of the Mountains
El Condor Pasa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkdbc.jpglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist