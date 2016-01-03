Mose VinsonBorn 7 August 1917. Died 16 November 2002
Mose Vinson
1917-08-07
Mose Vinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mose Vinson (June 2 or August 7, 1917 – November 16, 2002) was an American boogie-woogie, blues and jazz pianist and singer. His best-known recordings were "Blues with a Feeling" and "Sweet Root Man". Over his lengthy career, Vinson worked with various musicians, including Booker T. Laury and James Cotton.
Mose Vinson Tracks
When My First Wife Left Me
Pinetop Perkins
When My First Wife Left Me
When My First Wife Left Me
One Room Country Shack
L.T. Lewis, Sonny Blake & Mose Vinson
One Room Country Shack
One Room Country Shack
