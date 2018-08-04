Jules GressierBorn 24 June 1897. Died 27 June 1960
Jules Gressier
1897-06-24
Jules Gressier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jules Gressier, (24 June 1897, Roubaix (Nord-Pas-de-Calais) - 27 June 1960, Aix-les-Bains (Rhône-Alpes) was a French conductor, particularly associated with lyric repertoire and with operetta.
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
André Messager
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
Veronique - Duo de l'escarpolette (Acte 2)
