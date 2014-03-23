Carlos Mejía GodoyBorn 27 June 1943
Carlos Mejía Godoy
1943-06-27
Carlos Mejía Godoy Biography
Carlos Mejía Godoy (born June 27, 1943) is a Nicaraguan musician, composer and singer. He was born in Somoto, Madriz. Son of Carlos Mejía Fajardo and María Elsa Godoy, his brother Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy, three years younger than he is, is also an acclaimed and much-loved musician. Carlos and Luis Enrique were pivotal in the New Song Movement in Central America beginning in the 1970s. They were both recently honored with Nicaragua's highest cultural distinction, the Order of Rubén Darío.
Carlos Mejía Godoy Tracks
Nicaragua, Nicaraguita
Carlos Mejía Godoy
Nicaragua, Nicaraguita
Nicaragua, Nicaraguita
Last played on
No Pasaran
Carlos Mejía Godoy
No Pasaran
No Pasaran
Last played on
