Plastic FlowersFormed 1 January 2010
Plastic Flowers
2011-01-01
Plastic Flowers Biography (Wikipedia)
George Samaras, better known as Plastic Flowers, is a Greek songwriter who has recorded three full-length studio albums, "Evergreen" in 2014, "Heavenly" in 2016 and "Absent Forever" in 2017.
Plastic Flowers Tracks
In You I'm Lost
