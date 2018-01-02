Vanessa Karen White (born 30 October 1989) is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and actress. White rose to fame in 2008 as a singer in the girl band The Saturdays, who are signed to Fascination and Polydor Records. She is signed to "Salute The Sun" as a solo artist. White began her career as a theatre actress at an early age, appearing in several West End productions. She played Young Nala in The Lion King and between 2000 and 2002, she was cast as one of the King's daughters in The King and I. White successfully auditioned for The Saturdays in 2007, after a period attempting to carve out a solo singing career. Once White had joined the band, they began recording music and releasing a number of hits. The group later gained another record deal with Geffen Records after having huge success in the United Kingdom. White and the rest of the group then signed a deal with Island Def Jam Records and Mercury Records to distribute their music in the United States, which led to their first UK number-one single "What About Us". White's vocal range has been compared to Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey. White is the youngest member of the band.