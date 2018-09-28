Annie Mac
1978-07-18
Annie Mac Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie MacManus (born 18 July 1978), popularly known as Annie Mac, is an Irish DJ and television presenter. She is known as the eponymous host of the electronic dance music show Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 in the United Kingdom, which airs at 7:00 pm on Friday evenings, as well as host of the 7:00 – 9:00 pm slot Monday – Thursdays formerly hosted by Zane Lowe.
Annie Mac Performances & Interviews
Take a look behind the scenes of The 8th with Annie Mac, Nick Grimshaw and Greg James!
Welcome to Slothland with Charlie Sloth
Rae came in to chat about her new track, but talk quickly turned to something else...❤️
Rae Morris and Fryars are our new favourite musical love story
The singer explains why her new album has been described as 'a Tinder situation'.
Björk has had a great idea for your new favourite dating app
When internet access is so restricted, just how did Major Lazer pull a crowd of 400,000?
"One guy has a USB, and he shares it with 10 million people." Diplo's story of music discovery in Cuba.
Wiley speaks very openly about the breakdown of his relationship with Dizzee Rascal
"Nothing we say to each other means anything" - why Wiley hasn't seen Dizzee in 16 years
It was an emotional moment when Wiley's family helped out with writing his book.
Wiley: "Reading what my dad wrote about me made me cry"
The Godfather of Grime tells Annie Mac why JME was a natural choice for a collaboration.
Why was JME was so important to Wiley rediscovering Grime?
Annie Mac shares her first impressions of LeeFest and her festival do's and dont's.
“You always need sunglasses because you never know when you’ll be going back to your tent” – Annie Mac’s festival tips
Highlights of Annie Mac's set at Glastonbury 2017
Annie Mac
Annie Mac takes us behind the scenes of the summer's biggest festivals, with appearances from some of the biggest names in dance music, including Calvin, MK, Disclosure and Diplo.
Annie Mac's Summer of Dance
Annie Mac shows some love for Chibuku, Liverpool as this weeks Club Scout.
Annie Mac - Club Scouts - Chibuku, Liverpool
A History of Bass Double Bill with Annie Mac and new producer Sophie.
History of Bass Double Bill with Annie Mac and Sophie
Annie Mac Tracks
Annie Mac (Rave Lounge Student Tour, September 2018)
Annie Mac
Annie Mac B2B Eats Everything (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 3 August 2018) (feat. Annie Mac & Eats Everything)
Annie Mac
Annie Mac Live DJ set from Bestival
Annie Mac
Annie Mac B2B Disclosure DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 6 August 2017)
Annie Mac
Annie Mac DJ Set (Radio 1 in Ibiza, 4 Aug 2017)
Annie Mac
DJ Set (Glastonbury 2017)
Annie Mac
Radio 1 at V Festival (feat. Annie Mac)
Annie Mac
CROWD 2
Annie Mac
French Dance Off!
Annie Mac
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Annie Mac, PBR Streetgang, DJ Koze, George Fitzgerald, DJ Seinfeld, Paul Woolford, Special Request, Catz 'n' Dogz, Mafalda and Anu
Printworks London, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-03T17:56:52
3
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a5hxp6
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T17:56:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056sn4x.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
22:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/anzrn3
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T17:56:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01br5yw.jpg
8
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/an6n5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T17:56:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03scgdq.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
00:01
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Ibiza: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epbmbp
Ibiza
2015-07-31T17:56:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lntnm.jpg
31
Jul
2015
Ibiza: 2015
Ibiza
