Annie MacManus (born 18 July 1978), popularly known as Annie Mac, is an Irish DJ and television presenter. She is known as the eponymous host of the electronic dance music show Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 in the United Kingdom, which airs at 7:00 pm on Friday evenings, as well as host of the 7:00 – 9:00 pm slot Monday – Thursdays formerly hosted by Zane Lowe.