Klaus WunderlichBorn 18 June 1931. Died 28 October 1997
Klaus Wunderlich
1931-06-18
Klaus Wunderlich Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Wunderlich (18 June 1931 – 28 October 1997) was a German musician.
Klaus Wunderlich Tracks
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Corn Flakes
Corn Flakes
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Donauwellen Swing
Donauwellen Swing
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
The Lady is a Tramp
The Lady is a Tramp
España
España
Metro Paris
Metro Paris
The Happy Organist
The Happy Organist
Delta
Delta
Our Love Is Here To Stay/LaVieEnRose/OverThe Rainbow
El Cumbancero
El Cumbancero
Fancy Pants/I Can Do It
Fancy Pants/I Can Do It
the Girl from Ipanema
the Girl from Ipanema
Indian Love Call
Indian Love Call
