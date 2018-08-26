Giorgio MainerioBorn 1535. Died 24 April 1582
Giorgio Mainerio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1535
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/573b8567-1a83-421e-b874-264cf2bdc34d
Giorgio Mainerio Biography (Wikipedia)
Giorgio Mainerio (ca. 1530-1540 – 3 or 4 May 1582) was an Italian musician, composer, and occultist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giorgio Mainerio Tracks
Sort by
Chorea / Ungareshca (Codex Kájoni)
Anon.
Chorea / Ungareshca (Codex Kájoni)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chorea / Ungareshca (Codex Kájoni)
Last played on
Five Dances
Giorgio Mainerio
Five Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Dances
Last played on
Caro Ortolano
Giorgio Mainerio
Caro Ortolano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Caro Ortolano
Last played on
Passamezzo antico
Giorgio Mainerio
Passamezzo antico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Passamezzo antico
Tedesca
Giorgio Mainerio
Tedesca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Tedesca
Passamezzo Moderno
Giorgio Mainerio
Passamezzo Moderno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14yh.jpglink
Passamezzo Moderno
Ballo inglese
Giorgio Mainerio
Ballo inglese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Ballo inglese
Last played on
Caro ortolano & saltarello [no.4, Primo libro de balli, 1578] [incipit in notes]
Giorgio Mainerio
Caro ortolano & saltarello [no.4, Primo libro de balli, 1578] [incipit in notes]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Dance music from the Italian Renaissance
Giorgio Mainerio
Dance music from the Italian Renaissance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance music from the Italian Renaissance
Last played on
Tänze
Giorgio Mainerio
Tänze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tänze
Last played on
5 Dances
Giorgio Mainerio
5 Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Dances
Last played on
La Billiarda
Giorgio Mainerio
La Billiarda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Billiarda
Last played on
Giorgio Mainerio Links
Back to artist