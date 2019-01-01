Emily SaliersBorn 22 July 1963
Emily Saliers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/573a7ba3-5079-498f-baac-c10bce002e89
Emily Saliers Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Saliers (born July 22, 1963) is an American singer-songwriter and member of the musical duo Indigo Girls. Saliers plays lead guitar as well as banjo, piano, mandolin, ukulele, bouzouki and many other instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emily Saliers Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist