Lesley Garrett
1955-04-10
Lesley Garrett, CBE (born 10 April 1955) is an English soprano singer, musician, broadcaster and media personality. She is noted for being at home in opera and "crossover music".
Lesley Garrett Performances & Interviews
Lesley Garrett Tracks
Ave Maria (Schubert)
Lesley Garrett
O Mio Babbino Caro
Lesley Garrett
Three little maids (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Memory
Lesley Garrett
Ave Maria
Lesley Garrett
Barcarolle Duet From the Tales of Hoffmann
Lesley Garrett
I Belong To The Earth
Lesley Garrett
Abide With Me
Lesley Garrett
Jerusalem
Lesley Garrett
Summertime
Lesley Garrett
Brindisi
Lesley Garrett
Waltz of My Heart
Lesley Garrett
So deep is the night
Lesley Garrett
Bailero
Joseph Canteloube
Orchestra
I Could Have Danced All Night
Lesley Garrett
You'll Never Walk Alone
Lesley Garrett
In Trutina From Carmina Burana
Lesley Garrett
Come What May
Lesley Garrett
The sun, whose rays are all ablaze (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Lesley Garrett
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Rachel Portman
Ensemble
Choir
Vilja
Lesley Garrett
Prayer
Lesley Garrett
Marnie: Act 2
Nico Muhly
Marnie: Act 1
Nico Muhly
Phantom Of The Opera
Lesley Garrett
Goin' Home
Lesley Garrett
The Day Thou Gavest
Lesley Garrett
Aria (Bachianas brasileiras No 5)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Think Of Me
Lesley Garrett
Ave Maria (Caccini)
Lesley Garrett
The last rose of summer
Lesley Garrett
Three little maids from school (Mikado Act I)
Arthur Sullivan
Summertime
Lesley Garrett
Songs of the Auvergne
Lesley Garrett
Giacomo Puccini Tosca Vissi Darte
Lesley Garrett
Exsultate Jubilate
Lesley Garrett
Ave Maria
Charles Gounod/Bach & Lesley Garrett
Composer
Upcoming Events
12
Jan
2019
Lesley Garrett, Maria Friedman
The Marlowe, Canterbury, UK
13
Jan
2019
Lesley Garrett, Maria Friedman
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
14
Jan
2019
Lesley Garrett, Maria Friedman
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
15
Jan
2019
Lesley Garrett, Maria Friedman
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
17
Jan
2019
Lesley Garrett, Maria Friedman
The Forum, Bath, Bath, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eprc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-09T17:41:20
9
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 66 - Last Night of the Proms 1990
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/endfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-15T17:41:20
15
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 66 - Last Night of the Proms 1990
Royal Albert Hall
