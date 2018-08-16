Lodewijk MortelmansBelgian composer & conductor. Born 5 February 1868. Died 24 June 1952
Lodewijk Mortelmans
1868-02-05
Lodewijk Mortelmans Biography
Lodewijk Mortelmans (5 February 1868, Antwerp – 24 June 1952, Antwerp) was a Belgian composer and conductor of Flemish ancestry. Sometimes called de Vlaamse Brahms ("the Flemish Brahms"), Mortelmans composed in a number of forms, including piano music and orchestral works, but he was most celebrated in his day for his art songs. Beginning in 1899, he often set the poetry of the priest Guido Gezelle. His opera De Kinderen van Zee (The Children of the Sea) was first produced in 1920 at the Vlaamse Opera.
Lodewijk Mortelmans Tracks
Lyrisch gedicht voor klein orkest [Lyrical Poem for small orchestra]
Romanza for Violin and Orchestra
Solemn Procession to Gethsemani (Part II of Evangelical Diptych)
