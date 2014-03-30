Neato CBorn 17 December 1982
Neato C
1982-12-17
Neato C Biography (Wikipedia)
Naetochukwu Chikwe, stage name Naeto C, is a Nigerian rapper, Afrobeat artist and record producer. He was born in Houston, Texas and is of Nigerian origin.
Neato C Tracks
Ten Over Ten
Ten Over Ten
