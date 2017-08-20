Syd ArthurFormed 2003
Syd Arthur
2003
Syd Arthur Biography
Syd Arthur are an English psychedelic jazz band, formed in Canterbury in 2003 by brothers frontman Liam and bassist Joel Magill, drummer Fred Rother and violinist Raven Bush.
Rother was officially replaced by the Magills' younger brother Josh in 2016.
Syd Arthur Tracks
No Peace
No Peace
Sun Rays (Live in Brighton EP)
No Peace (Sine of 4 Remix)
No Peace (Sine of 4 Remix)
Sun Rays
Sun Rays
Into Eternity
Into Eternity
Apricity
Apricity
Autograph
Autograph
Ode (Summer Is Leaving Me Behind) (Amorphous Androgynous Remix)
Ode (Summer Is Leaving Me Behind) (Amorphous Androgynous Remix)
Garden Of Time
Garden Of Time
Forever More
Forever More
Hometown Blues
Hometown Blues
Backward Stepping
Backward Stepping
