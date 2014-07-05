Andy Quin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/573584a1-4bb5-4f63-8738-3d78a53e2673
Andy Quin Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Quin (born 12 August 1960) is a British composer and jazz pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Quin Tracks
Sort by
Toccata No. 1 in C
Andy Quin
Toccata No. 1 in C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toccata No. 1 in C
Last played on
Challenging Time
Andy Quin
Challenging Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Challenging Time
Last played on
Andy Quin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist