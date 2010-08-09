HeliumUS indie rock featuring Mary Timony. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Helium
1992
Helium Biography (Wikipedia)
Helium was an American alternative rock band fronted by Mary Timony. The band formed during the summer of 1992. Between 1992 and 1997, they released two full-length albums, three EPs and several singles.
