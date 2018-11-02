Wolfram Christ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/57336cb8-b1e7-431a-a041-292e2d557f96
Wolfram Christ Tracks
Sort by
Quartet in G major for flute, viola, guitar and cello, D 96 (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Quartet in G major for flute, viola, guitar and cello, D 96 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Quartet in G major for flute, viola, guitar and cello, D 96 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (Finale)
Claude Debussy
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (Finale)
Last played on
Symphony in E major, Wq 182 No 6
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Symphony in E major, Wq 182 No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Symphony in E major, Wq 182 No 6
Last played on
Trio in E flat for clarinet, viola and piano, K 498 ('Kegelstatt')
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio in E flat for clarinet, viola and piano, K 498 ('Kegelstatt')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Trio in E flat for clarinet, viola and piano, K 498 ('Kegelstatt')
Last played on
35 Concerto In E Major Twv.53:E1, iii. Siciliano
Georg Philipp Telemann
35 Concerto In E Major Twv.53:E1, iii. Siciliano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
35 Concerto In E Major Twv.53:E1, iii. Siciliano
Last played on
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
Last played on
Symphony in C, Wq 182/3
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Symphony in C, Wq 182/3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Symphony in C, Wq 182/3
Last played on
Gestille Sehnsucht, Op 91 No 1
Johannes Brahms
Gestille Sehnsucht, Op 91 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gestille Sehnsucht, Op 91 No 1
Last played on
Sonate en trio for flute, viola and harp
Wolfram Christ
Sonate en trio for flute, viola and harp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sonate en trio for flute, viola and harp
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Wolfram Christ
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Last played on
Sinfonia concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra in E flat major K364
Rainer Kussmaul
Sinfonia concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra in E flat major K364
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sinfonia concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra in E flat major K364
Last played on
Symphony in G major Wq.182`1
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Wolfram Christ
Symphony in G major Wq.182`1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in G major Wq.182`1
Performer
Last played on
Symphony in C major Wq.182`3
Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Wolfram Christ
Symphony in C major Wq.182`3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony in C major Wq.182`3
Performer
Last played on
Sonate en trio, for flute, viola and harp; 1st mvt, Pastorale
Claude Debussy
Sonate en trio, for flute, viola and harp; 1st mvt, Pastorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sonate en trio, for flute, viola and harp; 1st mvt, Pastorale
Last played on
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
Johannes Brahms
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Geistliches Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
Last played on
Gestillte Sehnsucht, op 91 No 1 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
Johannes Brahms
Gestillte Sehnsucht, op 91 No 1 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gestillte Sehnsucht, op 91 No 1 (feat. Wolfram Christ, Jessye Norman & Daniel Barenboim)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-29T17:31:59
29
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist